Central Luzon crime rate drops nearly 15%

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Major crimes in Central Luzon dropped 14.95 percent over the past three weeks, according to a report released Friday by the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3).

The regional police headquarters recorded 182 cases of “focus crimes” between 24 February and 18 March, down from 214 cases reported from 1 to 23 February.

Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez, the newly appointed PRO-3 director, attributed the decline to increased police visibility, proactive law enforcement operations, and improved coordination with local communities.

The Philippine National Police tracks eight focus crimes: murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and the theft of cars and motorcycles.