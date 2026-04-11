Bolts stun Black Knights

“It’s hard like this when you're playing a team that hasn't won, like you're expected to win when you're in the top of the team standings,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said.

With 45 seconds left in the game and holding onto a slim 111-110 lead, Jones and Jansen Rios sank back-to-back baskets to ice the game for Meralco.

Jason Brickman scored 13 points and six assists for the Bolts while Chris Newsome had 11 points.

Phoenix Shacklefold led the Black Nights with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists as they absorbed their sixth straight loss.