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Bolts stun Black Knights

CJ Cansino leads Meralco Bolts anew in their win against Macau Black Bears.
CJ Cansino leads Meralco Bolts anew in their win against Macau Black Bears. Photograph courtesy of PBA.
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Meralco picked up its third straight win after surviving past Macau, 115-110, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Marvin Jones led the Bolts with a double-double output of 32 points and 14 rebounds as they secured the second seed with a 5-1 win-loss record.

CJ Cansino leads Meralco Bolts anew in their win against Macau Black Bears.
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CJ Cansino leads Meralco Bolts anew in their win against Macau Black Bears.
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“It’s hard like this when you're playing a team that hasn't won, like you're expected to win when you're in the top of the team standings,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said.

With 45 seconds left in the game and holding onto a slim 111-110 lead, Jones and Jansen Rios sank back-to-back baskets to ice the game for Meralco.

Jason Brickman scored 13 points and six assists for the Bolts while Chris Newsome had 11 points.

Phoenix Shacklefold led the Black Nights with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists as they absorbed their sixth straight loss.

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