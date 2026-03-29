Power restored: Meralco back on winning track

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Bolts save for a scary stretch in the final period where they needed to weather the storm brought by the Giant Risers strong fightback that turned their 28-point advantage to just eight with still five minutes remaining.

Bong Quinto, Chris Newsome and Jason Brickman responded with a decisive 9-0 blast to restore order just in time as Meralco bounced back from a tough loss to an unbeaten all-Filipino Rain or Shine (3-0) for a 3-1 win-loss record tied with NLEX, Terrafirma and Phoenix in second to fifth.

CJ Cansino led the way for the Bolts with 26 points in an efficient 10-of-17 field goal shooting.

“I guess we just played our game. When we played Rain or Shine they were more aggressive, they wanted to win more than us. We lost our Meralco identity that time. We’re not defending as we used to. So, all we needed to do was bring back the Meralco that’s playing in the PBA,” Cansino said.

The University of the Philippines product added six rebounds and dished out five assists in 30 minutes of action to lead Meralco’s locals.

“I’m just working hard to repay the trust given to me by my Kuyas, the coaches and the management. Just work and show on court what I worked hard for during the offseason,” he said.

Import Marvin Jones had a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds albeit limited to just two points in the fourth quarter for the Bolts. Quinto finished with 15 points, Brickman had 13 while Javee Mocon added 11 points.

Meralco was in control in the first three quarters, building a 21-point advantage entering the halftime break before extending the gap in the second half.

Cansino gave the Bolts their biggest lead at 78-50 with 5:57 left in the third canto.

Titan Ultra, however, responded with a hot 21-7 run behind Bryan Sajonia and Fran Yu to cut the Bolts’ 91-68 advantage with 10 minutes left in the final period to a single digit, 97-89, in the last 4:59 of the game.

Quinto sparked Meralco’s response with two charities before Brickman swished in two more from the stripes to punctuate the run for a 106-89 lead with 3:10 left.