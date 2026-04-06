PBA celebrates 51st anniversary with free tickets

PBA fans can avail of the special promo on a first come, first served basis.

Aside from free tickets, live audiences will also have a chance to receive basketball, t-shirts and other freebies courtesy of league sponsors.

The PBA played its first official games on 9 April 1975 at the Araneta Coliseum, giving birth to the oldest cage league in the Asian region.

During its golden anniversary last season, the league had a similar free admission offer for fans born on the year the PBA was founded (1975) at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The 4-0 Elasto Painters tangle with the surging Beermen (3-2) in a match up pitting two of the conference’s title contenders set at 7:30 p.m.