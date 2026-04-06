PBA celebrates 51st anniversary with free tickets

Watch the highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten Rain or Shine and San Miguel in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup for free.
In celebration of Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league’s 51st anniversary, tickets for Wednesday’s doubleheader bannered by the Elasto Painters-Beermen clash at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium will be given for free to the public.
PBA fans can avail of the special promo on a first come, first served basis.
Aside from free tickets, live audiences will also have a chance to receive basketball, t-shirts and other freebies courtesy of league sponsors.
The PBA played its first official games on 9 April 1975 at the Araneta Coliseum, giving birth to the oldest cage league in the Asian region.
During its golden anniversary last season, the league had a similar free admission offer for fans born on the year the PBA was founded (1975) at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
The 4-0 Elasto Painters tangle with the surging Beermen (3-2) in a match up pitting two of the conference’s title contenders set at 7:30 p.m.
Rain or Shine is coming off a league and franchise record 151-95 win over Blackwater in its last outing, while san Miguel is on currently on a two-game surge, capped by an 85-82 come-from-behind victory over Barangay Ginebra last Sunday.
In the curtain raiser, Blackwater Bossing and Titan Ultra Giant Risers, both tied at 1-3, part ways as they meet at 5:15 p.m.