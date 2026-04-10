Velox plugs into Phl

“Cloud telephony eliminates the dependency on physical cable networks entirely. Businesses get enterprise-grade voice infrastructure delivered over the internet — no copper, no spaghetti wires, no legacy PBX hardware,” said Martin Nygate.

He added: “We’re not entering the Philippines remotely. We’ve built a team on the ground across Manila and Cebu because we believe this market deserves the same level of service and support we provide in Singapore and Malaysia.”

Velox has set up a 12-person team across Manila and Cebu, marking its third Southeast Asian market after Singapore and Malaysia.