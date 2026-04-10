U.S., Phl sign health deal

The JDI sets a framework for the Philippines to move toward greater autonomy in its health system while strengthening its capacity to detect and respond to global health threats, including HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases, and improve diagnostics and treatment.

Ewing also announced additional US support for the country’s anti-TB efforts, including P580 million ($10 million) worth of medicines, 12 ultraportable TB X-ray machines valued at P45.4 million ($783,000), and a P14.5 million ($250,000) grant to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center to expand TB testing and treatment for veterans.

The support builds on previous US health assistance, including P13.8 billion ($250 million) announced in September 2025 for programs on tuberculosis, maternal health, and preparedness for emerging diseases.