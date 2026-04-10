US commits $10M in TB aid under Philippine health deal

The United States and the Philippines have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) to strengthen bilateral health cooperation, marking a key development as both countries celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.
Y. Robert Ewing and Teodoro Herbosa formalized the agreement on 7 April at the Department of Health central office in Manila.
The JDI outlines a framework aimed at helping the Philippines move toward greater self-reliance in its health systems, while boosting its capacity to detect and respond to global health threats, including HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.
As part of the initiative, the United States committed additional support to the Philippines’ tuberculosis response, including Php580 million ($10 million) worth of medicines and 12 ultraportable TB X-ray machines valued at Php45.4 million ($783,000). A Php14.5 million ($250,000) grant was also extended to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center to expand TB testing and treatment for Filipino veterans.
The assistance builds on earlier commitments under the Trump administration’s America First Global Health Strategy, including Php13.8 billion ($250 million) in foreign assistance announced in September 2025 to support tuberculosis programs, maternal health and disease preparedness in the Philippines.
“The United States greatly values its longstanding partnership with the Philippine Department of Health, especially our work together on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and global health security,” Ewing said.
Under the declaration, both countries will negotiate a five-year Strategic Objective Agreement to advance health cooperation, strengthen system resilience and promote collaboration in health technology and innovation.
Officials said the partnership reinforces ongoing efforts to improve prevention, care and innovation in addressing infectious diseases, particularly tuberculosis and HIV.