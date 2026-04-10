US commits $10M in TB aid under Philippine health deal

The assistance builds on earlier commitments under the Trump administration’s America First Global Health Strategy, including Php13.8 billion ($250 million) in foreign assistance announced in September 2025 to support tuberculosis programs, maternal health and disease preparedness in the Philippines.

“The United States greatly values its longstanding partnership with the Philippine Department of Health, especially our work together on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and global health security,” Ewing said.

Under the declaration, both countries will negotiate a five-year Strategic Objective Agreement to advance health cooperation, strengthen system resilience and promote collaboration in health technology and innovation.

Officials said the partnership reinforces ongoing efforts to improve prevention, care and innovation in addressing infectious diseases, particularly tuberculosis and HIV.