PSC leads surfing capital’s rehab

“Restoring Cloud 9 Towers is about elevating Siargao’s surfing heritage to the global stage. We are committed to providing a world-class venue that reflects the spirit and resilience of our surfing community,” said PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio.

The renovation project was formally launched Wednesday with the signing of an agreement among Gregorio, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga, Vice Mayor Romina Rusillon-Sajulga, and Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers.

“This renovation is more than rebuilding a structure; it’s about restoring the heartbeat of Siargao and boosting tourism and local livelihoods,” Barbers emphasized.

The World Surf League QS6000 International Pro, set for 16 to 25 October, represents a significant upgrade to the annual Siargao International Surfing Cup.

With higher ranking points and prize money, the event is expected to draw elite surfers from around the globe.