Gregorio brings sports tourism to major cities

In Davao City, the soon-to-rise University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao Aquatics Center gleams as a symbol of promise.

With its final roofing and furnishings underway, the facility is poised to become a regional hub for swimming, drawing athletes and visitors alike in a collaborative effort among the PSC, UP and Department of Public Works and Highways.

“With the strong support of our partner universities in Mindanao, we are discovering more young athletes who thrive in premium training environments,’’ said Gregorio, standing alongside Chancellor Lyre Murao and university officials.

“These institutions provide the ideal setting for new talent to flourish, ensuring that the next generation of champions emerges from the region’s rich pool of potential.”

Beyond aquatics, Davao pulsed with energy as the National Open for Sambo unfolded at Sta. Ana National High School.

International experts from Malaysia and Indonesia led clinics and workshops, while world-ranked athletes Sydney Sy Tancontian and Chino Sy Tancontian inspired young sambo grapplers.

Supported by Gregorio, City Sports Development officer-in-charge Michael Aportadera, principal Welito Rosal, and Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. president Paolo Tancontian, the three-day event is proof that the martial art’s rise can ignite community pride and attract global attention.

“When it is your passion, when it is the sport that you love, it deserves all the support and assistance the PSC can provide,’’ said Gregorio, pledging continued backing for sambo’s grassroots programs and international ambitions.

Iloilo City, long celebrated as a football stronghold, emerged as a sports tourism powerhouse during the Visayas Sports Summit.

With Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and more than 175 sports and tourism professionals all over Visayas in attendance, discussions spanned coaching academies, sports science, and athlete welfare.

PSC commissioners Matthew “Fritz” Gaston and Walter Torres, alongside sports leaders National Academy of Sports executive director Francis “Kiko” Diaz, Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim, Pilipinas Sepak Takraw president Karen Caballero, Philippine Sports Institute director Pearl Managuelod and Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines president Marcus Manalo, joined the dialogue.

Gregorio’s keynote underscored Iloilo’s potential as a regional training center and tourism hub. Visits to the Iloilo Sports Complex and the legendary football pitch of Barotac Nuevo highlighted the province’s deep sporting roots.