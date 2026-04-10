Pirates, Dolphins catch semifinal bus

Heroes abound for LPU-B on the day the country celebrated its Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan) as four other players, including the 6-foot-5 Terry Mark, contributed eight points or more.

Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas also advanced to the semis with a 103-73 drubbing of Manila Central University — thanks to the solid all-around performance of JayR Pronda and Kingsley Anaba.

Pronda also knocked down four triples on the way to 22 points apart from registering nine assists and six rebounds. Anaba used his height advantage to tally 20 points and 20 rebounds plus four assists.

In the semis on Monday, the Pirates will be pitted against the top-seeded Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions, while the Dolphins lock horns with No. 2 and reigning titlist Olivarez College.

CEU and Olivarez enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four after finishing 1-2 in the two-phase eliminations with 10-1 and 8-3 records in the event backed by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, CafeFrance, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill, Mighty Bond and Undfitd Sportswear.