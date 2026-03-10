PCU-D stops Njiasse, Olivarez

John Carl Catayong shone brightest for the Dolphins with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds aside from three assists while JayR Pronda added 18 and seven rebounds. Kingsley Anaba and Alvin Reyes combined for 27 points with the former grabbing 15 rebounds.

Displaying the ferocity of a hungry bear since the arrival of Precious Momowei, Centro Escolar University humbled the opposition in the nine-school league to complete an 8-0 sweep, underscoring its desire to bring the championship trophy back to Mendiola.

PCU-D and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas (LPU-B), a 65-59 winner over Immaculada Concepcion College, finished with similar 5-3 marks but it was the former who took third by virtue of the winner over the other rule.

The top four will play another round carrying their win-loss records with the Nos. 1 and 2 squads marching to the semis automatically. The third and fourth placers will be pitted against the top two finishers of the other bracket — fifth to 9th placers — that will also play another round.

Two-time champion Diliman College, which drubbed Philippine Women’s University, 73-58, finished fifth with a 4-4 record followed by ICC (3-5), Manila Central University (3-5), University of Batangas (1-7) and Philippine Women’s University (1-7).

The second part of the elimination round starts on Thursday with CEU going for its ninth straight win against PCU-D at 12 p.m. while Olivarez tackles LPU-B.