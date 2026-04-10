PCCI names Butch Guerrero PBC&E chair

“With his experience and expertise in organizing events, we trust that this year’s conference will be equally substantive, meaningful, and successful as the previous PBCs,” PCCI President Perry A. Ferrer said.

Guerrero said the timing of the conference is significant, as it will coincide with other major regional and international business engagements hosted in Manila.

“Three major business summits will happen towards the end of the year. We will align our efforts and PBC agenda with that of the two other events – after all, we share a common goal of creating a dynamic and prosperous regional economy,” Guerrero said.

A veteran in labor and employment policy, Guerrero brings over three decades of experience in workforce development, social dialogue, and corporate governance. He currently leads Temps and Staffers, Inc. and has been active in shaping labor-related reforms through tripartite cooperation.

The annual PBC&E serves as the country’s largest business forum, traditionally opening with a keynote address from the Vice President and concluding with policy recommendations submitted to the President, reflecting the concerns and proposals of industry stakeholders nationwide.