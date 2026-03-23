Firms urged to take advantage RCEP

Yuvallos said during a forum organized by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) recently, the Philippines risks missing opportunities in the world’s largest trading bloc if it continues to approach regional integration with fragmented agendas and short-term thinking.

RCEP, which entered into force in 2022, brings together 15 Asia-Pacific economies and represents roughly 30 percent of global GDP, covering a market of around 2.3 billion people.

The agreement is widely considered the world’s largest trading bloc and is expected to deepen regional economic integration through trade facilitation, investment flows, and supply chain connectivity.

According to Yuvallos, the Philippines must view regional integration as a long-term national strategy that connects businesses to the wider East Asian economy.

“This year, our focus at the East Asia Business Council Philippines is reinforcing trust, integration, and sustainability in the East Asian economic architecture,” he said.

Among the council’s key initiatives are RCEP awareness programs and business clinics, regional support units for enterprises navigating regional markets, value-chain mapping to accelerate MSME participation in RCEP, digital trade and payment platforms, and a circular economy toolkit aimed at promoting sustainable production systems.

“These initiatives are small steps, but when coordinated, they can create meaningful impact,” Yuvallos said.