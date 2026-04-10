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Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation reset to 2 May

New Date set for 2026 MUPH Coronation Show
New Date set for 2026 MUPH Coronation ShowMUPH FB
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Organizers of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 have moved the coronation night to 2 May, with the event still set at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The pageant will begin at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m., giving fans time to settle in before the finals.

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The organization said the adjustment was made to ensure a more polished production, allowing additional time for staging, technical setup, and overall execution.

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Despite the schedule change, excitement remains high as the competition nears its finale, where a new Filipina queen will be crowned.

Miss Universe Philippines

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