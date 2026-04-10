Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation reset to 2 May

Organizers of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 have moved the coronation night to 2 May, with the event still set at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
The pageant will begin at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m., giving fans time to settle in before the finals.
The organization said the adjustment was made to ensure a more polished production, allowing additional time for staging, technical setup, and overall execution.
Despite the schedule change, excitement remains high as the competition nears its finale, where a new Filipina queen will be crowned.