Where queens rise: City of Dreams Manila hosts Miss Universe Philippines 2026

A Partnership of Prestige

The collaboration officially launched with the delegates’ press presentation at the resort’s Grand Ballroom, signaling a partnership that extends far beyond a single event.

“Miss Universe Philippines is delighted that City of Dreams Manila continues to be our partner, not just for the press presentation, but for all our key events leading up to the finals and beyond,” said Voltaire Tayag .

“Their support ensures that every moment of the pageant—from grand celebrations to intimate engagements— becomes extraordinary.”

For the resort, the partnership reflects a shared vision of empowerment and excellence.

“Partnering with Miss Universe Philippines provides us the opportunity to be part of a pageant where women can shine, pursue their dreams, and make a meaningful impact in society,” said Geoff Andres .

“May the delegates build happy memories of our elegant spaces and exceptional hospitality, as we craft distinctive, inspiring, and unforgettable experiences throughout their pageant journey with us.”

Elevating the Pageant Experience

More than just a venue, City of Dreams Manila becomes an integral part of the candidates’ journey—hosting everything from high-profile galas to intimate shoots and engagements. The partnership reflects the pageant’s refreshed direction: immersive, experiential, and deeply aligned with storytelling.

Within its spaces, candidates are given the platform to embody confidence, individuality, and purpose—reminding audiences that the road to the crown is shaped as much by advocacy and growth as it is by beauty.

Advocacy at the Core

Beyond glamour, the partnership also highlights the pageant’s commitment to inclusivity. The resort recently hosted a delegates’ workshop in collaboration with the Miss Possibilities Foundation , reinforcing the importance of representation and sensitivity.

Guided by Tayag, Miss Possibilities co-founder Suzana Yuzon , and Head of Advocacy and Women Empowerment Lia Andrea Ramos , the session focused on understanding persons with disabilities and promoting inclusive communication.

With its long-standing message that “beauty knows no boundaries,” the foundation continues to shape a more compassionate and empowered generation of candidates.

A Destination Beyond the Crown

As Miss Universe Philippines 2026 unfolds, City of Dreams Manila stands not just as a backdrop, but as a living part of the experience—where ambition meets opportunity, and where every moment is designed to inspire.

In this setting of luxury and purpose, the journey becomes just as unforgettable as the crown itself.