Swimsuit show headlines Boracay leg of MUPH 2026

Delegates of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 gathered in Boracay for a major segment of the competition, combining pageantry activities with community engagement and environmental initiatives.
Organizers said the multi-day event featured a series of activities designed to assess the candidates’ poise, personality, and adaptability in different settings.
The delegates participated in a press conference, island activities such as yacht excursions and paraw sailing, and public appearances throughout their stay.
Beyond pageantry, candidates took part in a beach clean-up along the shoreline and engaged with the Ati community through activities including Zumba sessions, tree planting, and a feeding program.
The highlight of the Boracay leg was the swimsuit show held at Aqua Boracay, where delegates showcased their stage presence in swimwear by Bench.
During the event, the Top 12 “Aqua Angels” were announced based on judges’ scores and fan engagement. Those named were representatives from Pampanga, Cebu Province, Sultan Kudarat, Taguig, Tacloban, Baguio City, Manila, Cebu City, Iloilo City, La Union, Tarlac, and Muntinlupa.
Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag said the Boracay leg has become a key part of the competition’s annual program.
“We are pleased to return to Aqua Boracay, one of our valued destination partners, as we continue to evolve the Miss Universe Philippines platform,” Tayag said.