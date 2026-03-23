Swimsuit show headlines Boracay leg of MUPH 2026

The highlight of the Boracay leg was the swimsuit show held at Aqua Boracay, where delegates showcased their stage presence in swimwear by Bench.

During the event, the Top 12 “Aqua Angels” were announced based on judges’ scores and fan engagement. Those named were representatives from Pampanga, Cebu Province, Sultan Kudarat, Taguig, Tacloban, Baguio City, Manila, Cebu City, Iloilo City, La Union, Tarlac, and Muntinlupa.

Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag said the Boracay leg has become a key part of the competition’s annual program.

“We are pleased to return to Aqua Boracay, one of our valued destination partners, as we continue to evolve the Miss Universe Philippines platform,” Tayag said.