Japan envoy joins Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Bataan

Endo Kazuya attended the 84th commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan on 9 April at the Mount Samat National Shrine, where he paid tribute to war veterans and highlighted Japan’s partnership with the Philippines.
The ceremony was led by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and attended by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Bataan Governor Jose Garcia, and National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson Regalado Jose, along with veterans and foreign diplomats.
In his remarks, Endo honored the sacrifices of Filipino and allied forces during World War II and emphasized the importance of strengthening Japan-Philippines relations amid global uncertainties. He cited continued cooperation in areas such as security and economic development.
On the sidelines of the event, Endo paid a courtesy call on Garcia, where they discussed potential areas of regional cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.
A day earlier, the ambassador visited the Government Arsenal in Bataan, an agency under the Department of National Defense, where Japanese-made machine tools installed in the 1960s remain in use.