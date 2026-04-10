Japan envoy joins Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Bataan

Endo Kazuya attended the 84th commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan on 9 April at the Mount Samat National Shrine, where he paid tribute to war veterans and highlighted Japan’s partnership with the Philippines.

The ceremony was led by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and attended by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Bataan Governor Jose Garcia, and National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson Regalado Jose, along with veterans and foreign diplomats.