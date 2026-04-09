US envoy reaffirms alliance at Day of Valor rites in Bataan

From January to April 1942, Filipino and American forces resisted Japanese occupation in what became one of the fiercest campaigns of the Pacific War. Survivors later endured the Bataan Death March, a symbol of wartime suffering and resilience.

Ewing said the alliance forged in war has since evolved into a “modern, comprehensive, and ironclad” partnership spanning defense, economic cooperation and innovation.

This year’s commemoration also marks key milestones in bilateral ties, including the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty.

“Our stories are deeply intertwined, grounded in a shared commitment to liberty, sovereignty, and the rule of law,” he said, describing the Philippines as the United States’ oldest treaty ally in Asia.

Ewing underscored the alliance’s continued role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, noting ongoing joint military activities and future cooperation.

He cited the upcoming Exercise Balikatan, which will include training on advanced capabilities such as unmanned systems and cyber defense.

Beyond defense, the envoy highlighted people-to-people ties, including academic exchanges under programs such as Fulbright Philippines, as key to sustaining the partnership.

He also pointed to trilateral cooperation with Japan, describing it as an example of former adversaries becoming partners in promoting regional stability.

“The Day of Valor reminds us that courage, sacrifice, and unity are timeless,” Ewing said. “The legacy of Bataan challenges us not only to remember—but to act.”