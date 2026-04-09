BBM honors veterans; Philippines, US, Japan pledge security partnership

Japan, US envoys vow defense, security cooperation

The Middle East tensions have shook the globe and have since sent shock waves across the country as gas prices soar along with other commodities.

Japan, a longtime partner and friend of the Philippines, has vowed to strengthen its longstanding friendship and partnership for safeguarding maritime routes and discussing and working through the country's pressing issues.

“Japan and the Philippines stand as strategic partners now, as maritime democracies (are) situated along vital sea lanes,” said Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya, highlighting the strengthened partnership amid the global crisis.

Further, he stressed that a safe, stable, open maritime and air domain is indispensable and that the deepened partnership continues to strengthen air, land, and sea forces here in the country.

Meanwhile, U.S. Embassy a.i. Chargé d'Affaires Robert Ewing highlighted the continued partnership with the country that further strengthens our military.

“Our forces work side by side every day to uphold a free and open region where international law is respected,” he said.

It has been 84 years since the surrender of Filipino and American troops of Major General Edward P. King Jr., commander of the Luzon Force on the Bataan Peninsula, to the Japanese Army, which led to the infamous Bataan Death March.

During World War II, approximately 75,000 Filipino and American soldiers were forced to march nearly 100 kilometers under brutal conditions from Mariveles, Bataan to Capas, Tarlac, resulting in thousands of deaths due to starvation, disease, and abuse.

The atrocities of the Japanese occupation, coupled with wartime actions by Allied forces, left millions of Filipinos and civilians dead, making Bataan a defining symbol of courage, suffering, and sacrifice in Philippine history.

As the nation honors the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought in Bataan, President Marcos Jr. reminded Filipinos that the lessons of resilience, unity, and courage from World War II remain as relevant today.

With strengthened partnerships with Japan and the United States, the Philippines continues to safeguard its freedom and sovereignty, ensuring that the sacrifices of the past guide the nation toward a secure and peaceful future.