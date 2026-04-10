Go presses aid for farmers, fishermen

“Even if the government incurs losses, as long as our farmers and fisherfolk are helped, they should come first. They live hand to mouth,” he said.

He warned that rising fuel costs are forcing farmers to reconsider planting.

“For small farmers, this is not just an added expense. It is a question of whether they can still plant,” he said.

Fisherfolk are also affected, with some unable to go to sea due to high diesel prices.

“There are times when they no longer sail. If they cannot fish, they have nothing to bring home to their families,” he said.