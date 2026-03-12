Group: Fish production at risk without fisherfolk fuel subsidy

Any subsequent big-time price hike, without quick intervention, may force fishermen to stay ashore, possibly resulting in a drop in fisheries production.

“Because the cost of diesel increased by ₱24 per liter in the last seven days, the actual loss now of the fishermen is ₱500 a day,” Cainglet told the Senate committee on agriculture, food, and agrarian reform. “They are absorbing that ₱500 [because] they’re not getting any aid, any discount on fuel, on excise tax or VAT.”

The government will start rolling out a ₱5,000 fuel subsidy next week, but only for PUV drivers. Farmers and fisherfolk will receive theirs “in the next two weeks,” amounting to ₱5,000 and ₱3,000, respectively, according to the Department of Agriculture, citing the lack of a funding source.

Cainglet, however, stressed that the fisherfolk could no longer afford to wait for two weeks, given that petroleum products are expected to further increase in the coming days. He added that the income of fisherfolk mostly goes to fuel expenses, leaving them with little take-home pay.

“We are focused on transport, on jeepney drivers, tricycle drivers, but the fishermen are more unfortunate than them because when production costs increase, they are absorbing it themselves,” he lamented.

He asserted that, “Jeepneys can stop for a few hours, but the fishermen cannot stop for two or even one hour. You really need to go far to catch fish. So that's the situation now. This is really an extra burden.”