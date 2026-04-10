Bea Alonzo–Vincent Co wedding date report gets new twist amid ‘misleading’ claims

Bea Alonzo’s closely watched wedding to Puregold honcho Vincent Co has taken a fresh turn, with new claims casting doubt on the widely reported 16 May date.
Writer Francis Simeon shared updated details suggesting the ceremony may not, in fact, fall on the previously circulated schedule.
“Heard that the reported May 16 wedding of Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co in Spain was misleading. Now, is it true that their actual wedding day is a few days earlier than May 16 and that there would be a welcome party for Bea and Vincent’s respective families, friends and guests a couple of days prior to their big day that will take place in two different places in the Southern part of Spain?” Simeon wrote in a Facebook post.
He added that preparations appear to have been in motion well ahead of public timelines.
“The wedding invitations have been sent out as early as January by them,” he noted, suggesting a more tightly planned itinerary than previously understood.
Simeon also relayed an additional detail involving Bea’s close circle and a familiar industry connection.
“One of Bea’s best friends and co-stars in the blockbuster movie One More Chance, Bea Saw was the one who actually introduced the businessman to the premier actress, according to a source,” he added.