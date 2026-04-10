Bea Alonzo–Vincent Co wedding date report gets new twist amid ‘misleading’ claims

He added that preparations appear to have been in motion well ahead of public timelines.

“The wedding invitations have been sent out as early as January by them,” he noted, suggesting a more tightly planned itinerary than previously understood.

Simeon also relayed an additional detail involving Bea’s close circle and a familiar industry connection.

“One of Bea’s best friends and co-stars in the blockbuster movie One More Chance, Bea Saw was the one who actually introduced the businessman to the premier actress, according to a source,” he added.