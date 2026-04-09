Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co to wed earlier than 16 May?

No wedding will take place on 16 May, contrary to earlier reports. As claimed by writer France Simeon in his latest Facebook post, the much-awaited nuptials between Bea Alonzo and millionaire businessman Vincent Co, initially scheduled for 16 May, were “misleading.”
“Heard that the reported 16 May wedding of Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co in Spain was misleading. Now, is it true that their actual wedding day is a few days earlier than 16 May, and that there would be a welcome party for Bea and Vincent’s respective families, friends and guests a couple of days prior to their big day, which will take place in two different locations in the southern part of Spain?” Simeon wrote, adding that “the wedding invitations have been sent out as early as January.”
Simeon went further, disclosing that one of Alonzo’s best friends and co-stars in the blockbuster movie One More Chance, Bea Saw, “was the one who actually introduced the businessman to the premier actress.”
Chie Filomeno, Matthew Lhuillier far from over
Rumors don’t die — they just mutate. Like an embryo, they evolve into something either astonishing or disappointing.
Just when everybody thought it was over between starlet Chie Filomeno and Cebuano businessman Matthew Lhuillier, the alleged romance resurfaced with increasing intensity.
Rumors of secret rendezvous flooded social media, with alleged sightings of Filomeno and Lhuillier on a yacht a month after their low-key breakup.
The sighting was not a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence, as alleged by Xian Gaza in a livestream post. According to him, it has morphed into a habitual and consensual arrangement between two adults.
Gaza further alleged that the “it must have been love but it’s over now” drama is far from over, claiming that millions are involved.
“At kung hiwalay na sila, para saan pa ‘yung binibigay na milyon-milyong talent fee o gift kay Chie kada pagkikita?” Gaza alleged in the post. (And if they’re separated, what’s the meaning behind the millions in talent fees or gifts for each time they meet?)
According to Gaza, Lhuillier is head-over-heels in love with the Kapamilya starlet, continuing to see her in private while offering lavish gifts.
Of course, these remain allegations that will either be proven true or false once any of the parties involved releases an official statement to shed light on the issue, which has only grown murkier by the day.
Bela Padilla proud of new show’s primetime slot
The 8 p.m. timeslot of the newly launched action series Blood Vs Duty is a source of inspiration for Bela Padilla.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a pleasant surprise. It’s always great to have good news. I’m not gonna lie — getting the first slot is good news. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t expecting it. We wanted this because we work hard. We want to maintain it, and everyone is working hard. That’s the best effort on our end,” Padilla said in a recent interview.
As Agent Lara Angeles in the series, Padilla underwent rigorous training. She trained ahead of the cast, starting in December, while the others began their preparation in January.
She admitted feeling nervous, knowing that Gerald Anderson came from the action-filled series Sins of the Father, while Richard Gutierrez has long been known for doing action roles.