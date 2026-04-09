Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co to wed earlier than 16 May?

Chie Filomeno, Matthew Lhuillier far from over

Rumors don’t die — they just mutate. Like an embryo, they evolve into something either astonishing or disappointing.

Just when everybody thought it was over between starlet Chie Filomeno and Cebuano businessman Matthew Lhuillier, the alleged romance resurfaced with increasing intensity.

Rumors of secret rendezvous flooded social media, with alleged sightings of Filomeno and Lhuillier on a yacht a month after their low-key breakup.

The sighting was not a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence, as alleged by Xian Gaza in a livestream post. According to him, it has morphed into a habitual and consensual arrangement between two adults.

Gaza further alleged that the “it must have been love but it’s over now” drama is far from over, claiming that millions are involved.

“At kung hiwalay na sila, para saan pa ‘yung binibigay na milyon-milyong talent fee o gift kay Chie kada pagkikita?” Gaza alleged in the post. (And if they’re separated, what’s the meaning behind the millions in talent fees or gifts for each time they meet?)

According to Gaza, Lhuillier is head-over-heels in love with the Kapamilya starlet, continuing to see her in private while offering lavish gifts.

Of course, these remain allegations that will either be proven true or false once any of the parties involved releases an official statement to shed light on the issue, which has only grown murkier by the day.

Bela Padilla proud of new show’s primetime slot

The 8 p.m. timeslot of the newly launched action series Blood Vs Duty is a source of inspiration for Bela Padilla.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a pleasant surprise. It’s always great to have good news. I’m not gonna lie — getting the first slot is good news. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t expecting it. We wanted this because we work hard. We want to maintain it, and everyone is working hard. That’s the best effort on our end,” Padilla said in a recent interview.