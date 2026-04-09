Over P1.4-M shabu seized in Parañaque buy-bust

Recovered from the suspects were multiple heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, including the 5 grams sold during the operation and an additional 205 grams found in their possession.

Authorities also confiscated a cellular phone, a pouch, and marked money used in the operation.

The suspects are facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the omprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They are currently under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.