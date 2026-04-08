Unemployment falls but still above last year

Fewer Filipinos were jobless in February 2026 compared to January. Yet, unemployment was higher than a year ago as more people entered the labor force than could be absorbed, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported Wednesday.

The survey showed 2.66-million Filipinos were unemployed in February, down from 2.96 million in January 2026 but above the 1.94 million recorded in February 2025. Meanwhile, the total labor force — Filipinos aged 15 and older working or seeking work — rose to 52.09 million from 50.89 million in January and 51.09 million the previous year.