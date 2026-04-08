Unemployment falls but still above last year

Fewer Filipinos were jobless in February 2026 compared to January. Yet, unemployment was higher than a year ago as more people entered the labor force than could be absorbed, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported Wednesday.
The survey showed 2.66-million Filipinos were unemployed in February, down from 2.96 million in January 2026 but above the 1.94 million recorded in February 2025. Meanwhile, the total labor force — Filipinos aged 15 and older working or seeking work — rose to 52.09 million from 50.89 million in January and 51.09 million the previous year.
Of the 994,000 new labor force entrants in February, only 271,000 found employment, leaving 724,000 still without work. This pushed the unemployment rate to 5.1 percent, lower than January’s 5.8 percent but higher than February 2025’s 3.8 percent.
More people participated in the labor force year-on-year. Usually, when more people participate, depending on the labor market situation, some are absorbed as employed persons, while others are not, so they end up unemployed,” National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said.