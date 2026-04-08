Unemployment hits 2.66 million in February

“More participated (in the labor force) year-on-year. Usually, when more people participate, depending on the labor market situation, some are absorbed as employed persons, while others are not, so they end up unemployed,” National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said.

For the first two months of 2026, the average number of unemployed Filipinos climbed to 2.8 million, up from 2.05 million in the same period last year. Mapa noted that ongoing tensions in the Middle East could further affect employment.

“Comparing the first two months year-on-year, it’s not looking good, plus of course we have risks moving forward because of external problems, so there will definitely be some impact,” she added.

Employment figures show 49.43 million Filipinos had jobs in February, raising the employment rate to 94.9%, slightly above January’s 94.2% and a year-ago figure of 96.2%. The largest year-on-year gains were recorded among clerical support workers (+584,000), plant and machine operators (+579,000), and professionals (+444,000).

Month-to-month increases were most notable in skilled agricultural, forestry, and fishery workers (+496,000), service and sales workers (+455,000), elementary occupations (+340,000), professionals (+283,000), and plant and machine operators (+223,000).

Underemployment—Filipinos seeking more work hours or an additional job—fell to 5.84 million, or 11.8% of the labor force, down from 6.35 million (13.2%) in January and higher than 4.96 million (10.1%) in February 2025.

The PSA warned that if current trends continue, March data, to be released in May, could reflect similar pressures, with data collection already underway for the April survey.