Chef-actor Jose Sarasola celebrates Filipino Food Month

Speaking of diverse, Sarasola enumerated his favorite comfort food: “There are so many, but the ones I really like are tinolang manok, sinigang, nilagang baka, pancit, kare-kare, tortang talong and lumpia.”

“I know that unofficially, many opine that adobo is the national dish and coming close to it is sinigang,” answered the celebrity chef when asked what must be proclaimed as the Philippine national dish. “Honestly, I will not change anything because we are known for the two dishes and they are already recognized around the world. However, we have so many dishes and proclaiming one is not that easy. We have lechon, sisig, chicken inasal, and there are also so many dishes in the Visayas and Mindanao that are truly deserving of national recognition.”

Of he were to prepare a luncheon for our ASEAN brothers, what will he prepare? Chef Sarasola replied: “I would prepare dishes using one of our main products, which is seafood. I would highlight our fish, especially by preparing kilawin sa gata. For a starter, I might use clams, mussels or baked oysters. I could also serve a soup like our classic sinigang using local fish. For the main dish, I would prepare lapu-lapu, either steamed with sauce, baked or grilled, but without overpowering ingredients so that the freshness of the fish can still be tasted.”