Drive-thru dining

It marks the launch of KFC’s new limited edition Pickle menu — Pickle Burger, Pickle Loaded Fries, Frickles and a Pickle Pepsi Max — available nationwide from 24 March to 19 April only, according to CB.

The jacket will be given away to KFC’s lucky Instagram friends.

Tag a friend in the comments under the giveaway post for your chance to own the most committed piece of fast food merchandise in recent memory, CB reports.

Meanwhile, a BYD car owner in Zhejiang, China had a better way to eat on-the-go. He simply used perks given by a BYD car dealership after he bought an electric car.

The dealership promised free car washes, charging, and meals, so he frequently visited the store to enjoy the services, Gate.com reports.

The customer was eventually blacklisted, however, and a dealership employee told Gate.com the reason.

Last year, the customer dined over 260 times at the dealership and even brought food home in containers while he charged his electric car, the employee revealed.

During mediation, the customer demanded that the store refund four maintenance cards he bought for 398 yuan each, and the dealership agreed to buy out the fund and insurance coupons to end their dealings.

The car owner ultimately did not sign the mediation agreement, Gate.com reports.