Galanza, Santos drawing fan support

The do-it-all Cool Smasher garnered 27.15 percent of votes as she surpassed Capital1’s Bella Belen and teammate Alyssa Valdez, who got 16.03 percent and 15.48 percent, respectively.

Shaking up the opposite hitter side is Santos, collecting a massive 44.57 percent of the votes to overtake Farm Fresh standout Ara Galang (27.11 percent).

Pangs Panaga of Creamline has retained her hold of the top spot in the middle blocker position with 33.39 percent, while jumping from fifth in the initial returns to second is Nxled’s MJ Phillips with 21.56 percent.

Still topping the libero spot is Justine Jazareno of Akari (50.48 percent) while Creamline’s Jia De Guzman leads the setter choices with 79.91 percent.

Making a surprise leap for Team Hustle is Alyssa Eroa of ZUS Coffee.

The libero jumped from fourth to first place with 35.22 percent, leaving behind PLDT’s Kath Arado (23.33 percent).

Eya Laure of Choco Mucho has also climbed to second in the outside hitter race with 32.08 percent, joining top-ranked Bernadeth Pons of the Cool Smashers, who leads with 32.89 percent.

Tots Carlos of Creamline is running away with the opposite spiker starting spot race with 54.08 percent, building a more than double lead over High Speed Hitters’ Kianna Dy (21.81) percent.

In the middle blocker rankings, Mika Reyes of PLDT (26.24 percent) and Fifi Sharma of the Chargers (30.23 percent) hold the top spots, while High Speed Hitter Kim Fajardo still leads the setter race with 59.42 percent.

On the men’s side, several new names have emerged to challenge the previously dominant Criss Cross King Crunchers players in the Spikers’ Turf All-Stars fan voting.

For Team Passion, Mark Calado of the Savouge Spin Doctors leads the opposite spiker race with 45.63 percent.

Alche Gupiteo of Criss Cross and Jau Umandal of Alpha Insurance carry 32.74 and 27.18 percent of the votes, respectively, in the race for outside hitter starting slots.

In the middle blocker race, Poy Colinares of Criss Cross holds 35.55 percent, followed by Giles Torres of the Spin Doctors with 21.37 percent. Vince Imperial of Savouge leads the setter race with 48.03 percent, and John Pepito of the King Crunchers tops the libero voting with 41.42 percent.

For Team Power, Jude Garcia of Criss Cross remains the runaway leader in the opposite spiker race with 72.36 percent. In the outside hitter category, King Cruncher Noel Kampton leads with 39.92 percent, followed by Louie Ramirez of Savouge with 23.76 percent.