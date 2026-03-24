Belen-Valdez tandem looms

Following closely behind for a spot in the All-Star starting lineup is 10-time champion and Creamline captain Valdez, who remains a sentimental fan favorite with 21.91 percent.

Another Cool Smasher in Jema Galanza (20.21 percent) and Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina (11.48 percent) are also in contention for the starting roster.

Creamline playmaker Jia de Guzman emerges as the clear frontrunner to anchor Team Heart, dominating the setter race with 77.86 percent of the votes.

She holds a wide lead over Akari’s Mars Alba (11.40 percent) and Cignal’s Gel Cayuna (7.78 percent).

Farm Fresh veteran Ara Galang paces the opposite spikers with 37.66 percent, forming a possible wing partnership with long-time rival Valdez. She is ahead of Cignal’s Erika Santos (25.26 percent) and Nxled’s Myla Pablo (13.30 percent).

At middle blocker, Cool Smashers’ Jeanette Panaga tops the voting with 27.00 percent, alongside PLDT standout Majoy Baron. Akari’s Ced Domingo (15.07 percent) and ZUS Coffee’s Thea Gagate (11.00 percent) trail behind.

Akari’s Justine Jazareno is the frontrunner in the libero race for Team Heart with 37.71 percent, followed by Creamline’s Denden Lazaro-Revilla (22.06 percent) and Choco Mucho’s Thang Ponce (20.59 percent).

On the other side, High Speed Hitters playmaker Kim Fajardo headlines Team Hustle with 51.33 percent. Far behind is Choco Mucho’s Deanna Wong (22.44 percent) and Creamline’s Kyle Negrito (16.89 percent).

Bernadeth Pons tops the outside hitter voting for Team Hustle with 30.97 percent, with Nxled’s Brooke Van Sickle (24.92 percent) close behind. Choco Mucho’s Eya Laure (24.30 percent) and Akari’s Ivy Lacsina (7.29 percent) round out the field.

Tots Carlos leads the opposite spikers with 38.68 percent, narrowly ahead of PLDT’s Kianna Dy (33.42 percent), while Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino remains in the mix with 17.93 percent.

PLDT’s Mika Reyes holds a slim lead among middle blockers with 26.24 percent, followed closely by Akari’s Fifi Sharma (24.96 percent). Creamline’s Bea De Leon (20.99 percent) and Cignal’s Jackie Acuña (9.45 percent) remain within striking distance.

At libero, PLDT’s Kath Arado leads with 35.33 percent, ahead of Creamline’s Kyla Atienza (27.82 percent) and Jen Nierva (19.21 percent).

Meanwhile, Criss Cross players have taken control in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf All-Star Showcase, dominating both Team Power and Team Passion in the initial voting results.