TARGET IDENTIFIED: La Salle battles FEU with semis bonus in mind

Secured of a 16th straight semifinal appearance, the Lady Spikers go for an 11th win in a row in the 3 p.m. clash.

Aside from clinching an incentive in case of a traditional Final Four format, a victory will also draw La Salle closer to completing an elimination round sweep for an outright championship appearance.

National University was the last team to accomplish the feat back in 2022 when the UAAP returned from a two-year hiatus after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lady Spikers crushed University of the Philippines, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20, two weeks ago. La Salle also holds a psychological advantage over the Lady Tamaraws, which it beat in straight sets to start the season.

Despite the odds favoring the Lady Spikers, head coach Ramil de Jesus remains wary of FEU’s talent pool. He knows the Lady Tamaraws could match up well with his squad and it all comes down to execution and in-game adjustments.

“For me, volleyball evolves every yearn and you can’t allow yourself to be left behind,” De Jesus said.

The 12-time champion mentor sees FEU’s Faida Bakanke, Lovely Lopez, Alyzza Devosora, Jaz Ellarina and setter Tin Ubaldo as constant threats.

But La Salle, for the past 10 games, has remained the standard of excellence this season, all thanks to its steady setting.

Rookie Eshana Nunag, who has held her own against the league’s veteran playmakers, has been vital in the Lady Spikers’ fluid attacking with her strong connections with high-scoring wingers Angel Canino and Shevana Laput. La Salle is also capitalizing on its signature blocking led by Amie Provido.

“We’re taking it one game at a time. We want to improve as a team and as individuals. The good thing is that we’re able to apply it in our games,” Canino said.

FEU, on the other hand, aims to bounce back from a four-set loss to University of Santo Tomas, 17-25, 17-25, 25-18, 17-25, before the Holy Week break.