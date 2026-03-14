La Salle, NU reawaken rivalry

The other one is to avenge its painful championship series loss last year.

The streaking Lady Spikers are coming into the 3 p.m. match at the Mall of Asia Arena brimming with confidence and determination to beat a team determined to take a share of the lead.

La Salle is bringing in the lessons of its five-set escape over Adamson University, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 15-5, last Wednesday, into the dangerous encounter with the NU side parading a new breed of weapons following the key departures of three-time Most Valuable Player Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

Despite its undefeated record, Lady Spikers deputy coach Noel Orcullo believes the Lady Bulldogs remain the team to beat.

“They are the defending champions and we’re the ones chasing them, not the other way around,” he said.

“So, even if they have a different team right now, it’s still NU and nothing has changed, they’re still very strong. You can see in their past few games that the champion mentality is still there. So, we have to match the kind of game they will throw at us,” Orcullo added.

La Salle will pin its hopes on old reliables skipper Shevana Laput, Alas Pilipinas stars Angel Canino and Amie Provido, and Lilay Del Castillo along with rookie setter Eshana Nunag and Shane Reterta.

“We have to up our game, add more effort starting in training, stick to the system of coach (Ramil de Jesus). NU is NU, La Salle is La Salle,” Orcullo added.

Interestingly, De Jesus and Orcullo will have a first-ever chess match with protégé and former player NU head coach Regine Diego, who helped the Lady Spikers capture the 2009 title as a player.

“It’s an honor to share the court with him. Hopefully, he’s proud of me that we’re here,” Diego said as she gets a shot at beating her former mentor.

The Lady Bulldogs currently sit in the second spot with a 5-1 win-loss record and are coming off back-to-back wins over University of the East and Ateneo de Manila University — both via sweep.

“La Salle is La Salle but NU is also NU. We still have that championship mentality. Hopefully, we’ll get to show that in the game,” Diego added.

Leading NU’s march are veterans Vange Alinsug, Arah Panique, Chams Maaya, setter Lams Lamina and libero Shai Jardio.

Attention will also be on top rookie Sam Cantada as she takes on the nerve-wracking challenge of matching the arsenal of La Salle in a high-stake match.