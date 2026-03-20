Crucial test: La Salle risks unbeaten slate vs Adamson

La Salle completed a first round sweep after exacting revenge over last year’s finals tormentor three-peat-seeking National University (NU), 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, last Sunday.

But while the Lady Spikers achieved their first 7-0 start since winning it all in Season 85, La Salle had a hard time disposing of the Lady Falcons.

In fact, it took the Lady Spikers five sets to beat Adamson, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 15-5, last 11 March.

“During our match, I guess, since they were coming off a good win, they were having high morale. They really played well (in a sweep) against UST (University of Santo Tomas). Then, when they played us, we struggled with a slow start,” La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus said.

Adamson kept the fifth set close before La Salle unleashed a closing 8-0 barrage.

“I guess, they were tired in the third and fourth sets until the crucial stretch of the fifth set. It worked to our advantage and we were highly focused in the fifth set. It’s a big factor, too that we’re able to build a huge advantage to reach the 15th point,” the 12-time UAAP champion added.

With veterans Angel Canino, Shevana Laput and Amie Provido at the helm, the Lady Spikers hope for a stronger showing this time.

Adamson finished the opening salvo of the elims with a 4-3 card — its finest first-round showing since a 5-2 mark in Season 87 (2023), the year the San Marcelino-based program placed third.

The Lady Falcons, however, are blowing hot and cold as they have yet to string consecutive wins.

Adamson coach JP Yude is aware that his team needs to double its effort as the race to the Final Four intensifies.

“We have to do our part and work hard every time. So, I know the second games are very crucial because it will determine our fate in the Final Four race,” said Yude, who will be pinning his hopes on the high-scoring duo of Shaina Nitura and Frances Mordi.

After overcoming its last two matches to stay in the Final Four range, the Golden Tigresses hope to leave its first-round struggles behind under returning coach Shaq delos Santos.

UST, which is tied with Adamson in the standings, battles Ateneo de Manila University in the 1 p.m. opener.

“Every game from here on is a must-win. In the second round, there’s no more room for mistakes. Every team already knows the adjustments needed. We’ll try to address the things that we need to improve on as a team before dealing with others,” Tigresses assistant coach Yani Fernandez said.

UST is looking to replicate its sweep of the Blue Eagles in the first round.

Ateneo, on the other hand, hopes its straight sets win over University of the East for its first victory of the season can spark its resurgence.

“I am confident not only for the future but also for this season. In the second round, we can push harder and have a big fight,” Ateneo’s Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso said.

In men’s action, La Salle (3-4) is seeking a follow-up to its stunning first-round win over six-peat seeking NU in the 11 a.m. duel with Adamson (2-5).

At 9 a.m., UST is out to solidify its hold on third place as it tangles with Ateneo (3-4).