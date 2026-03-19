Nartatez orders heightened police visibility to deter street crimes

Nartatez also directed the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the Bohol Police Provincial Office (PPO) to take immediate action after a video of the incident went viral and reportedly caused public alarm in Bohol.

“While we have been sustaining our gains to keep criminal incidents consistently low, we will not allow any disruption of peace and order that could cause panic and discomfort to the people,” Nartatez said.

Police are looking into the incident, which reportedly occurred on March 11 outside a public market in Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran. A video circulating on social media shows a man being forced into a van, but police clarified that no one has come forward to report a missing person related to the incident.

Meanwhile, Nartatez emphasized that even as overall crime trends show a decrease—a 12.66 percent decline since January this year—localized incidents must be met with swift enforcement.

“Ang statistics ay gabay pero ang actual safety ng tao ang batayan. While focus crimes have dropped significantly recently, one crime is still one too many. Hindi tayo magpapakampante sa numero lang,” he said.

“We are aggressive because we want the public to feel safe, not just read it in a report. Gusto nating maramdaman ang seguridad sa kalsada,” the PNP Chief added.

Nartatez also allayed the fears of the people of Tagbilaran, saying that the PNP is on top of the situation and that peace and order remain stable in the city.

“Sa ating mga kababayan sa Tagbilaran, huwag kayong matakot. We are on top of this situation. The PNP is intensifying patrols on the streets to keep you safe. Tulungan niyo po kami—if you see something, report it immediately. Ang katahimikan niyo ay lakas ng kriminal. Sa tulong niyo, mas mabilis nating matatapos ang kasong ito,” he said.