PNP reaffirms intensified police presence

Nartatez said the current global climate makes it essential for the public to feel the presence and accessibility of the police. He cited that the program is designed to provide “peace of mind” to citizens during challenging times.

During the recent commencement exercises for the Philippine National Police Academy “Silang Paglaom” Class of 2026, Marcos called for the intensified implementation of the patrol program, remarking on the fragility of peace and order in the face of international tensions.

In response, Nartatez directed local police chiefs to increase coordination with local government units, particularly at the barangay level.

He also said that police presence must be constant, credible, and felt in every neighborhood to effectively deter crime and address the concerns of residents.

The PNP chief described “Cops on the Beat” as a proactive strategy aimed at fostering community trust and preventing criminal activity before it occurs.

Nartatez stressed that the public feels more secure when there is a strong police presence on the streets, especially during periods of global crisis.

The entire police force is now focused on a more strategic and proactive approach to visibility, Nartatez said, ensuring that officers remain a steady fixture in daily community life.