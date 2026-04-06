Man nabbed in Taguig for illegal possession of firearm





According to the report, personnel of Sub-Station 4 of the Taguig City Police Station were on a routine anti-criminality foot patrol when they “chanced upon the suspect allegedly handling a firearm in a careless and unsafe manner.”



The confiscated weapon was a Smith & Wesson revolver, loaded with two live rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.



Authorities said he will be turned over to the Investigation and Detective Management Section (IDMS) along with the confiscated firearm for documentation and disposition.



The SPD added that the recovered firearm will be submitted to its Forensic Unit for ballistic and cross-matching examination.



A verification request will also be filed with the Regional Civil Security Unit (RCSU-NCR) to determine whether the suspect has the required firearm license and permit to carry.

