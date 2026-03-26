Man collared for unlicensed firearm in Pasay

The search warrant was issued by Executive Judge Rowena Nieves Tan of Pasay City Regional Trial Court, Branch 118.

Recovered from the suspect were one unit of .38 revolver caliber with serial number 1109188 and 3 pieces of live ammunition.

Following the operation, the suspect was brought to the Pasay City General Hospital for a physical examination and subsequently to the police station for documentation.

The recovered firearm and ammunition will be submitted to the Southern Police District's forensic unit at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City for ballistics examination and identification.

Criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared for filing through inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.