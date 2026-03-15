The steering wheel may disappear

If you are around my age, you might remember Johnny Cab, the robotaxi from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film Total Recall. The vehicle carried passengers without a human driver and relied on an onboard robotic system to handle the trip. At the time it looked like a piece of science fiction.

What stood out in that scene was not only the absence of a human driver but the possibility that the steering wheel might no longer be necessary.

The steering wheel has defined the automobile for more than a century. Drivers sit behind it and use it to guide the vehicle along the road.