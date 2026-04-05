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New York State of Mind: Plet Bolipata’s sold-out ‘Conquest’ at Vetted

The opening attracted a gathering of Manila’s most discerning patrons and tastemakers, marking yet another sold-out success for Bolipata.
MASTERPIECES by Plet Bolipata Borlongan at Vetted.
MASTERPIECES by Plet Bolipata Borlongan at Vetted.
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In the gilded and exclusive sanctuary of Vetted, Plet Bolipata staged a cultural magnetism with “The Time Has Come,” where vibrant canvases capturing the kinetic energy of New York City were snatched up within 30 minutes by Manila’s elite.

The exhibition, reflecting on the artist’s recent travels with witty, expressive color, solidified her enduring relevance, turning the evening into a high-society event that cemented Vetted’s status as a premier venue for curated, significant art.

MASTERPIECES by Plet Bolipata Borlongan at Vetted.
Under her own sun
MASTERPIECES by Plet Bolipata Borlongan at Vetted.
Fabric of form: A new dialect for Philippine painting at the M

The opening attracted a gathering of Manila’s most discerning patrons and tastemakers, marking yet another sold-out success for Bolipata. Her ability to translate the vibrant, chaotic pulse of Manhattan into deeply personal, artistic compositions captivated the crowd, ensuring the evening was the season’s most talked-about affair.

CARA Wilson, Maripi Muscat, Ama Collins and Bambina Olivares.
CARA Wilson, Maripi Muscat, Ama Collins and Bambina Olivares.
ELMER and Plet Borlongan.
ELMER and Plet Borlongan.
JONATHAN (seated), Alfonso and Jerome Matti.
JONATHAN (seated), Alfonso and Jerome Matti.
MARIANNE Magsaysay Pratte, Ester Gabaldon and daughter.
MARIANNE Magsaysay Pratte, Ester Gabaldon and daughter.
DORIS Magsaysay Ho, Plet Bolipata Borlongan and Rose Anne de Pampelone.
DORIS Magsaysay Ho, Plet Bolipata Borlongan and Rose Anne de Pampelone.
MIKE and Michelle Tomacruz with Jonathan and Stella Que.
MIKE and Michelle Tomacruz with Jonathan and Stella Que.
LAS Piñas Vice Mayor Imelda Aguilar and daughter Las Piñas Councilor Alelee Aguilar Andanar.
LAS Piñas Vice Mayor Imelda Aguilar and daughter Las Piñas Councilor Alelee Aguilar Andanar.
NICOLE Ortega, Joanne Young and Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo.
NICOLE Ortega, Joanne Young and Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo.
LAWYERS Bien Benitez, Esing Peralta and Anton Peralta.
LAWYERS Bien Benitez, Esing Peralta and Anton Peralta.
PAULINO and Hetty Que.
PAULINO and Hetty Que.
SPECIAL Envoys to the UAE Kath Yu Pimentel and Karen Santos.
SPECIAL Envoys to the UAE Kath Yu Pimentel and Karen Santos.
art exhibition
Plet Bolipata
New York-inspired

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