New York State of Mind: Plet Bolipata’s sold-out ‘Conquest’ at Vetted

In the gilded and exclusive sanctuary of Vetted, Plet Bolipata staged a cultural magnetism with “The Time Has Come,” where vibrant canvases capturing the kinetic energy of New York City were snatched up within 30 minutes by Manila’s elite.

The exhibition, reflecting on the artist’s recent travels with witty, expressive color, solidified her enduring relevance, turning the evening into a high-society event that cemented Vetted’s status as a premier venue for curated, significant art.