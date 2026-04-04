Romualdez on Black Saturday: There is light after darkness

The post drew thousands of mixed reactions and comments from netizens on Facebook despite its seemingly spiritual nature.

Many individuals clowned on his message, noting his alleged involvement in the anomalous flood control scandal that cited multiple politicians following testimony from former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co’s former security consultant Orly Guteza last September.

Romualdez subsequently stepped down as House Speaker in a move that he said was to allow for the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) to conduct its investigation “without doubt, without interference, and without undue influence.”

Last 23 March, the ICI denied claims from Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre who stated that Romualdez had no liability for the flood control based on a referral from the investigative body.

The referral in question noted that the name of Romualdez was brought up as a candidate for investigation for the Office of the Ombudsman, but that it was made “without any finding or conclusion of guilt or liability.”

ICI noted that its statement was made in consideration of its role as a fact-finding body and paved the way for the Ombudsman to issue a determination of innocence or guilt.

While investigations into the scandal have persisted, Romualdez has remained active in various local government projects in Leyte.