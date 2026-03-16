Summon Romualdez to ‘Floodgate’ probe, Lacson panel pressed

The analyst said the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee should summon personalities whose names have surfaced in testimonies, including former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who has reportedly been mentioned by whistleblowers in connection with alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

“The Blue Ribbon Committee is a very powerful body. If its resources are maximized, it can produce more tangible results,” Calilung said.

He added that criticism from Senator Rodante Marcoleta over the pace of the inquiry may reflect expectations that the committee would pursue a more aggressive investigation.

Signed by a few

Marcoleta previously chaired the panel before Lacson took over.

According to Calilung, some observers believe the probe has slowed since the leadership change. He also noted that the committee has yet to fully exercise its authority to summon key resource persons and conduct what he described as a “full-blown” inquiry.

The analyst pointed out that the committee report so far has reportedly been signed by only a few senators, suggesting that some members may still want additional hearings before backing the findings.

Lacson earlier cited parliamentary courtesy — an informal practice in which lawmakers avoid compelling fellow legislators to appear in Senate hearings — as one reason some officials have not been called to testify.

But Calilung said such traditions could be reconsidered given the scale of the alleged anomaly.

“In an issue of this magnitude, those longstanding traditions can be set aside in the pursuit of something real and tangible,” he said.

Eroded confidence

He added that whistleblowers have named Romualdez, along with no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as being among the alleged recipients of billions in flood control project kickbacks.

Calilung said a more exhaustive investigation could help establish accountability and build a stronger foundation for possible cases against those responsible.

He also warned that public confidence in legislative inquiries tends to erode when investigations fail to produce concrete outcomes, with some Filipinos viewing congressional probes as efforts to ease public anger rather than deliver long-term accountability.