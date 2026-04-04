Makati police nab district’s most wanted suspect

The court has recommended bail amounts of Php 300,000 for the carnapping charge and Php 100,000 for the robbery charge.

Following the arrest, "Jhon" was transported to Taguig Pateros District Hospital for a physical and medical examination before being taken to the Taguig City detention facility.

According to the SPD, the operation was led by the Warrant and Subpoena Section, supervised by PCOL Julius C. Añonuevo, Chief of the Taguig City Police Station.

The Warrant of Arrest will be formally returned to the court of origin, and a detailed written accomplishment report will be submitted for review.