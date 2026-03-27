SPD nabs 3 high-profile most wanted fugitives

The first accused, alias Jeffrey, 39, a call center agent and resident of Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo, faces charges for acts of lasciviousness, with bail recommended at P108,000.

The second accused, alias Christian, 31, a resident of General Trias, Cavite, faces 61 counts of qualified theft, with total bail recommended at P2,420,000.

Both accused are now in the custody of Makati City Police Station pending the return of their respective warrants to the courts of origin.

On the same date, personnel of District Mobile Force Batallion, together with the District Special Operation Unit, executed a warrant of arrest against alias Raymund, a 46-year-old Filipino male garbage collector, and resident of Barangay Maricaban, Pasay City.