SPD nabs 3 high-profile most wanted fugitives

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Friday apprehended three high-profile wanted individuals for acts of lasciviousness and qualified theft in separate warrant service operations.
Operatives of the Warrant and Subpoena Section and Makati City Police Station arrested two top wanted persons in Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo and Barangay Poblacion, Makati City.
The first accused, alias Jeffrey, 39, a call center agent and resident of Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo, faces charges for acts of lasciviousness, with bail recommended at P108,000.
The second accused, alias Christian, 31, a resident of General Trias, Cavite, faces 61 counts of qualified theft, with total bail recommended at P2,420,000.
Both accused are now in the custody of Makati City Police Station pending the return of their respective warrants to the courts of origin.
On the same date, personnel of District Mobile Force Batallion, together with the District Special Operation Unit, executed a warrant of arrest against alias Raymund, a 46-year-old Filipino male garbage collector, and resident of Barangay Maricaban, Pasay City.
The accused is a top 4 most wanted person at the station level of Taguig City Police Station facing charges for attempted murde, with bail recommended at P120,000.
The accused is temporarily detained at Pasay City Police Station pending the return of the warrant to the court.