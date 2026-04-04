LTO flags truck owner for letting child drive in viral video

As a result, the LTO issued a 90-day preventive suspension on the designated driver of the vehicle while the truck itself has been placed on alarm status.

The driver of the concrete mixer has also been asked to submit a written explanation on why their license should not be permanently suspended and be personally charged with violations of Reckless Driving and having Children in Rear Seats.

The office also ordered the driver to appear before the LTO’s Office of Intelligence and Investigation Division at its main office in Quezon City on 13 April at 11:00 a.m.