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LTO flags truck owner for letting child drive in viral video

Screen grab from the video of a child driving a cement mixer along a highway shared this Saturday in a Facebook group.
Screen grab from the video of a child driving a cement mixer along a highway shared this Saturday in a Facebook group.Jr Taba Quinto
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The Land Transportation Office issued a show cause order to the owner of a Hino truck that was used by a construction materials supplier for allowing a minor to drive the truck along a highway.

In the video shared on the Facebook group “VISOR,” the child can be seen driving the truck while other individuals inside the vehicle simply watched what was happening.

Screen grab from the video of a child driving a cement mixer along a highway shared this Saturday in a Facebook group.
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As a result, the LTO issued a 90-day preventive suspension on the designated driver of the vehicle while the truck itself has been placed on alarm status.

The driver of the concrete mixer has also been asked to submit a written explanation on why their license should not be permanently suspended and be personally charged with violations of Reckless Driving and having Children in Rear Seats.

The office also ordered the driver to appear before the LTO’s Office of Intelligence and Investigation Division at its main office in Quezon City on 13 April at 11:00 a.m.

Screen grab from the video of a child driving a cement mixer along a highway shared this Saturday in a Facebook group.
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