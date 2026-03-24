LTO summons rider in viral hit-and-run

The Land Transportation Office issued a show cause order to a motorcycle rider involved in a hit-and-run incident.
Based on the report posted by the agency, the issuance came as a result of a viral social media post where a driver of a Suzuki motorcycle was seen intentionally striking an individual on a bike.
The impact of the hit was said to have launched the victim off of their bike and onto an oncoming tricycle driver on the other side of the road.
Following the incident, the rider was said to have immediately fled from the scene without tending to the victim.
As a result, the license of the driver has been placed on a preventive 90-day suspension and asked to appear before the LTO’s main office in Quezon City.
A sworn statement containing an explanation on why their license should not be permanently suspended and charged for Reckless Driving and Duty of the Driver in Case of Accident was also ordered from the driver.