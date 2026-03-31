Quezon Police arrests three suspects in burglary incident

The Quezon City Police said this Tuesday that it had detained three suspects involved in a house break-in and robbery of a residence in Barangay Toro, Quezon City.
According to the police report and the victim’s recount of the incident, the robbery took place around 8:00 p.m. last March 24 where an estimated P235,000 worth of personal belongings was stolen.
Upon finding the door knob to their room had been tampered with and items missing, the victim was said to have contacted the Project 6 Police Station 15 to report the crime.
Operatives from the district’s Special Investigation Team were able to track the suspect identified as alias “Jiro” to his residence in Barangay 52 in Caloocan City where he was subsequently arrested on March 26.
The individuals that Jiro sold the items to in alias “Rachel” and “Lolita” were also seized by authorities in a follow-up operation the following day at Barangay Santo Cristo where multiple items were recovered.
The Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office charged Jiro with robbery while violations of the Anti-Fencing Law were filed against Rachel and Lolita.
Police investigation into the history of Jiro revealed that he had a history of theft, illegal gambling, and a violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.