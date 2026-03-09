QCPD nabs ‘basag-kotse’ suspects

The investigation began after a white Toyota Land Cruiser parked at St. Peter Funeral Home in Barangay Paligsahan was found with its rear passenger-side window shattered at approximately 11:20 p.m. on 3 March.

A security guard and the victims reported that a luxury bag containing millions of pesos in jewelry had been stolen from the vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, Julian was reportedly armed with a loaded .38-caliber revolver and a hand grenade. Officers from the District Explosive and Canine Unit were called to secure the explosive device.

A check of criminal records revealed that Adrian had previously been charged with a similar crime in September 2025.

Police recovered the stolen jewelry, various handbags, and other personal belongings of the victims during the arrest. The motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the crime was also seized.

Both suspects face pending charges for theft. Julian faces additional charges for violations of the Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Unlawful Possession of Explosives.