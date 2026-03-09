Quezon Police cuff suspects involved in smash and grab incident

The Quezon City Police District reported on Sunday that its crack down on “basag-kotse” cases yielded to the arrest of two suspects linked to an incident in Barangay Paligsahan.
Authorities from the Kamuning Police Station 10 received information regarding a white Toyota Land Cruiser that was found to have its rear passenger-side window broken while parked at a St. Peter Funeral home at around 11:20 p.m. on 3 March.
A luxury bag which contained jewelry that amounted to over P3 million was said to have been stolen from the vehicle based on the report of the victims and a security guard who was stationed at the venue.
Operatives were able to track down the culprits in alias “Adrian” and alias “Julian,” who are both residents of Caloocan City, on March 7 after multiple follow-up operations.
Julian was said to have been armed with a loaded .38 caliber revolver and a hand grenade, which was taken care of by officers from the District Explosive and Canine Unit, at the time of his arrest.
Further investigation into the criminal history of both individuals revealed that Adrian, 23 years old, had a similar crime filed against him in September of 2025.
Various hand bags, jewelry, and other personal belongings that belonged to the victim as well as the motorcycle used for the commission of the crime were recovered following the arrest.
Both suspects were said to have pending charges for Theft while the 19-year old Julian is set to also face raps for violations of the Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Unlawful Possession of Explosives.