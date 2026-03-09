Quezon Police cuff suspects involved in smash and grab incident

A luxury bag which contained jewelry that amounted to over P3 million was said to have been stolen from the vehicle based on the report of the victims and a security guard who was stationed at the venue.

Operatives were able to track down the culprits in alias “Adrian” and alias “Julian,” who are both residents of Caloocan City, on March 7 after multiple follow-up operations.

Julian was said to have been armed with a loaded .38 caliber revolver and a hand grenade, which was taken care of by officers from the District Explosive and Canine Unit, at the time of his arrest.