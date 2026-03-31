GAP going easy on Yulo

The national gymnasts flew to Cairo from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on a Turkish Airlines flight on Tuesday.

“We’re developing Eldrew to be an all-arounder. We’re also hoping that he can do a good performance, like in Antalya,” Bautista said in a phone conversation.

“Ace will do the rings, Miguel will do pommel horse, parallel bars, and horizontal bar and Ivan will do floor exercises.”

GAP is utilizing the World Cup Series to form a formidable squad for international tournaments.

The Philippines will be joining the 13th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June.

Then there is the 19th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October and the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 10 to 17 October.

For Yulo, he is focused not just on winning medals, but on constantly improving and developing.

“Actually, we were just thinking the same thing. We need to be clean and execute our routines well. No injuries and just be safe,” Yulo said.

“Enjoyment is more important… Don’t be pressured. You need to enjoy all your competitions. That’s more important than medals. And learn from it.”