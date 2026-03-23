Eldrew off to Egypt, Croatia

The younger brother of double Olympic champion Carlos Yulo won the gold medal in the men’s floor exercise in the Antalya leg in Turkey last February.

“I’m going to Cairo, Egypt, and then after that, Croatia. That’s the last one,” Yulo said.

“We need to be clean and execute our routines well. No injuries. And just be safe.”

While expectations are high for Yulo to grab another gold medal, he said his main focus is to soak in the experience as he just started to compete in the senior division this year.

“Enjoyment is more important. Don’t be pressured. You need to enjoy all your competitions. That’s more important than medals. And learn from it,” Yulo said.

Yulo will need all the exposure he can get as two major competitions will happen this year.

He will be poised to join the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan which will run from 19 September to 4 October and the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 10 to 17 October.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said Yulo has to make the most of the opportunities presented to him.

“Eldrew needs all the exposure he can get. Carlos has already experienced in competing in World Cup,” Carrion said.